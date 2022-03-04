Peter Quifunas told a federal judge that he was guilty for his part in a plan to smuggle nearly a pound of methamphetamine into Guam through the mail.

He admitted Thursday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to charges of two counts of attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Quifunas faces a maximum of 10 years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

The U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss drug conspiracy and illegal weapons charges against Quifunas as part of his plea deal.

Quifunas and Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, were arrested after investigators with the Postal Inspection Service obtained a search warrant for a package sent to a Yona address on Sept. 7, 2021.

Quitaro pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute and is to be sentenced April 26.

At the time the warrant was executed, investigators found 428 grams of meth in 42 plastic bags that were inside small balloons, which were concealed in paint bottles, court documents state.

The drugs were switched when agents went undercover to deliver the package and made the arrests.