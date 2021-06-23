A man admitted to the allegations that he sexually molested a 4-year-old girl known to him.

Defendant Lawrence Vincent C. Fegurgur, 28, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan approved the terms of the plea agreement on Tuesday.

Fegurgur faces up to four years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 24.

Prosecutors stated that the young victim and her mother, through the support of their victim advocate, have been continuously involved, adding that their input was heavily considered when deciding to convict by plea agreement instead of proceeding to trial.

“Justice, in this case, is not only about holding the defendant accountable for his deplorable behavior, but it is about doing the right thing for a little girl. Her young age gave the people great concern about the potential retraumatization of testifying at a trial and her ability to communicate to the jury. It is our hope that the resolution of this case will give the family peace and further support their healing process,” said prosecuting attorney Courtney Scalice.

2020 arrest

According to court documents, the child told her mother that her genital area was hurting.

The suspect also was accused of sexually assaulting the victim in September 2020, documents state.

Fegurgur was initially charged with first-, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies, along with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim.

He also was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and child abuse as a misdemeanor.