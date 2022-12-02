A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in a shooting last year in Hågat.

Randy Junior Chaco Nauta appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea of guilty to charges related to a shooting in February 2021.

According to court documents, Nauta was the passenger in a car driven by Anthony Ignacio before the shooting on San Francisco Street in Hågat.

The two men had gone to handle a dispute with victim Jesse Quidachay, who was 34 years old at the time. Upon arriving to meet with Quidachay, there was an argument during which both Ignacio and Quidachay were calling each other out to fight, court documents state.

In Ignacio's case, witnesses said they heard him telling Nauta to "blast him, par," and Nauta subsequently shot Quidachay with a sawed-off shotgun.

Quidachay survived the shooting, and both Ignacio and Nauta were later charged with attempted murder.

In Nauta's change-of-plea hearing, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony in connection to the shooting.

As part of the plea agreement accepted by Judge Maria Cenzon, Nauta was sentenced to serve five years in prison with credit for time served, with all but 22 months suspended. Cenzon also ordered Nauta to pay a $500 fine.

Cenzon further told Quidachay, who was listening to the hearing over the phone, that if he wanted to seek any compensation or restitution for any damages suffered, to discuss it with the Office of the Attorney General.