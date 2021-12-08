One of the men accused in an advance-fee scam that involved $885,200 admitted to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Jide Abimbola, 37, who also goes by the names Mark Long, Grang Long, Greg Long and Luke Joshua, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Abimbola, who faces a maximum of 20 years, will remain out of prison while waiting for his sentence.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 8, 2022.

Co-defendant Okechukwu F. Iwuji, 37, was scheduled to go to trial next month, but parties have asked the court for more time to prepare and requested that the trial be moved to sometime in April.

According to court documents, the two men convinced two Guam women to participate in the alleged fraud. Guam victims were convinced to give advance payments for processing and other fees before they would receive millions of dollars in supposed inheritance money.

The Guam women have been identified in the indictment against the two Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses.

Teresa Adamos Pereda and Sally Cruz Roberto, according to the indictment, "participated in an advance-fee inheritance scam and obtained money from Guam-based victims."

Pereda was sentenced last month to eight years in federal prison. From January 2016 to November 2019, Pereda participated in an advance-fee inheritance scheme and defrauded at least 36 victims, including family, friends, co-workers and members of St. Paul Christian Church and St. Paul Christian School alumni, according to federal authorities.