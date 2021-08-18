A man who stands accused in a federal case involving 3 pounds of methamphetamine admitted in the District Court of Guam to one of the charges filed against him.

Ricky James Jr. Salas Santos pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

His guilty plea was taken on the same day he was set to go to trial.

Tydingco-Gatewood also granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas’ request to have the plea agreement sealed, which means it will not be made available to the public.

The prosecutor noted that sealing the case would allow the defendant potentially to cooperate with the government in other drug-related investigations.

Drug indictment

In August 2020, Santos was indicted on charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and a notice of forfeiture.

Federal investigators seized the drugs in a mail package and in a dog food bag at a Yigo home during a raid last month, Post files state.

Agents replaced the drugs with a sham product and wired the package with a tracking device and a breaching device to alert them once the package was opened.

Through surveillance, agents watched as a man entered a post office to pick up the package and drove to a home along Ababang Loop in Yigo. A few minutes later, he was seen approaching a fire pit containing a 55-gallon barrel, then exiting the house to get back into his truck, where he was stopped by federal agents, the federal complaint states.

Santos allegedly said he knew nothing about the package.

In a search executed at the home, agents discovered 1,191 grams, or about 2.6 pounds, of meth concealed in a bag of Cesar dog food, the complaint states.

Prison records show that Santos had been arrested in two previous cases and charged in the Superior Court of Guam. He was charged in November 2012 with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. In June 2008, he was arrested on charges of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, records state.