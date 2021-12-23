A man who was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl known to him admitted to a sexual assault charge in the Superior Court of Guam.

Athen Trickson Barbosa, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct before Judge Vernon Perez on Wednesday.

He faces five to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 22, 2022.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police in February 2019 that she had been sexually assaulted by Barbosa.

He was accused of molesting the child beginning in June 2018 before he raped her, court documents state.