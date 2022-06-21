Man admits theft of power

A man who admitted to stealing electricity will serve two months of probation.

Anthony Cabrera pleaded guilty to theft of utilities as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Monday.

The court gave him a one-year suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay the Guam Power Authority restitution for any power he received illegally.

“Stealing utilities is not a victimless crime because the community ends up absorbing the cost. We must do our part and report such crimes if we see it happening around our homes or places we visit,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Shuck.

Cabrera was scheduled to appear back in court in October for the parties to discuss the restitution amount.

The amount was not immediately available.