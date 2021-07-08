A man was released from prison after he admitted to causing a disturbance at a Tamuning park, and attacking the village vice mayor in May.

Craig Chiguina Brewer, 42, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and assault, both as misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday.

According to a plea agreement, Brewer was sentenced to serve one year in prison with all but 60 days suspended. He was given credit for time served, and was released the same day.

He will serve two years of supervised probation.

Brewer was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the Tamuning Mayor’s Office.

Attack

On May 2, Brewer was spotted disturbing park goers in Tamuning before he attacked the village vice mayor by throwing rocks at him.

A witness reportedly told police that Brewer had been inhaling butane from a can before officers arrived at the scene.

Police found Brewer with a bag full of butane cans, court documents state.