Thomas Taitano cracked a smile inside the courtroom after he admitted that he attacked Keith Castro with a baton at a Yigo residence in July 2019.

The incident led to Castro’s death after he was allegedly shot and killed by co-defendant Joshua Palacios.

Taitano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Taitano signed a cooperation agreement with the prosecution and could testify against Palacios during his trial scheduled for later this month.

Taitano said no one forced him to sign the plea deal.

The plea agreement calls for five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended and credit for time served.

On July 28, 2019, Castro was struck multiple times by Taitano with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, according to court documents.

He told investigators he had been using meth in the days leading up to the shooting and said the drug can cause him to black out.

Palacios is facing charges of murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Police learned the day after the shooting that Taitano allegedly tried to run over three people with his car in Dededo, documents state.

He admitted to damaging one of the victims' vehicles after he rammed his car into it.