A man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl when she was intoxicated admitted to certain allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Andrew Nauta Cruz, 51, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

Cruz, who remains out of custody, faces up to one year in the Department of Corrections.

It was said in court that sentencing has been scheduled to occur within the next 90 days.

He was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

Cruz also was ordered to have no contact with his alleged co-defendant, Chrissy Flores Orlino, 45, who was charged with two counts of child abuse for allegedly allowing the emotional and physical health of the teen to be endangered.

According to court documents, the victim said the pair took her to a bar in Mangilao in 2019.

Cruz bought two bottles of Smirnoff Ice and two shots of Bacardi and gave it to the girl to consume before they left to a Barrigada residence. The teen began to feel weak and could not move due to the alcohol consumption, the prosecution stated in court papers.

Cruz then sexually assaulted the girl in the home.