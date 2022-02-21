A man accused of shooting a woman known to him in the leg with a pellet gun admitted to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jonathan Michael Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor before Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

He was sentenced to serve three years in prison with all but one year suspended and credit for time served. That means he will be released in October of this year.

Martinez will also serve three years of parole after his release.

He was also ordered by the court to right an apology letter and to stay away from the victims.

Shooting

In October 2021, police found the wounded victim, a 60-year-old woman. Her leg was bleeding.

Martinez admitted that he got into an argument with two people at a Talo'fo'fo' residence before the shooting.

During the argument, the elderly woman took Martinez's children into a bedroom to keep them away from the incident. He got upset and repeatedly told the victim to give the children back to him, court documents state.

Martinez then grabbed a pellet gun from his room, shot the victim in the leg twice and then executed a roundhouse kick, hitting her face.

He then told a man known to him, "I shot your wife," documents state.

The officers confiscated the pellet gun.