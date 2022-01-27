A man accused in a scheme to import methamphetamine from the Philippines admitted to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam a year ago.

The plea agreement and other documents, however, were only unsealed to the public Wednesday.

Fritz Ventura Tady Ganzon, 38, signed the agreement Jan. 19, 2021 and has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride

He will be sentenced April 18.

According to court documents, Ganzon smuggled the drugs from the Philippines to Guam between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 24, 2017.

Co-actor Joel Po Ymballa, 49, was sentenced last May to 37 months in federal prison after he admitted to conspiracy to import a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of meth to Guam.

Ymballa carried $9,000 in cash that Ganzon told him to hold for the trip, according to Ymballa's plea agreement. The two met with the supplier in the Philippines, court document state. The meth was individually wrapped in 23 clear cellphone plastic bundles and concealed in nine Philippine snack boxes placed in Ymballa's suitcase.

A drug detection dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs upon their arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, documents state.

Ymballa told authorities, according to court documents: "It wasn't supposed to happen like this."