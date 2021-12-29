A man accused in a 2019 burglary was arrested after being caught with drugs.

Kurtis Jay Garrido, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

According to court documents, the suspect was pulled over in Yona early Monday for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Officers approached and asked the suspect if there was anything they should be concerned about. That’s when the suspect allegedly admitted, “Honestly officer, yes, there is an ice pipe in the visor.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine and five baggies with the drug, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the drugs, adding that he bought it from at least two sources.

According to Post files, Garrido was arrested in connection to a burglary at the Guam Department of Education warehouse in 2019.