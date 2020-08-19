An expired vehicle registration ended in drug possession and other charges.

Around 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Guam Police Department officers stopped a vehicle driving through Barrigada with expired registration tags.

The driver, identified as Steve John Santos Jr., allegedly told police he had no registration or insurance, according to the magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Police noted the number on the front license plate was different from the number on the back license plate, documents state.

The defendant consented to a vehicle search, and police found .30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the driver side rear passenger floorboard in a pouch, documents state. The drug substance later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, or "ice."

The defendant allegedly told police, “Sir, I take ownership of the drug in the pouch.”

Santos allegedly told police he had been smoking ice since age 16 and he had smoked earlier that night. He told police the license plate is from one of the broken cars at his home, documents state.

Santos was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor; expired registration as a violation; and no mandatory insurance as a violation.