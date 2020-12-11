A couple has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly failing to follow the rules of a government isolation facility that houses people who have COVID-19.

On Nov. 16, Ryan Anthony Taijeron, 23, was at Bayview Hotel which houses people who must isolate because they have tested for COVID-19. He was seen walking with an unknown woman, later identified as his girlfriend, 22-year-old Brittany Flores, outside of his room. He told a Customs officer he had been locked out.

The officer confirmed Taijeron was the only person assigned to his room. Two staff nurses checked the room. Taijeron denied the presence of a woman. However, one of the nurses saw a woman’s slippers inside the room and informed the Guam Police Department officer at the facility, court documents state.

A police officer went to the room and told Flores to stop hiding.

There were more than 80 individuals with COVID-19 at the facility, according to court documents. Taijeron confirmed that upon checking into the facility, he was read the rules and is aware no visitors are allowed at the isolation facility.