PANDEMIC RULES: Charges have been filed against Ryan Anthony Taijeron and Brittany Flores for allegedly breaking the rules at a local COVID-19 isolation facility. In this photograph, a member of the Guam Army National Guard provides information to cars waiting in line at the Department of Public Health and Social Services community testing in Tiyan on Dec. 1. Post file photo.

A couple has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly failing to follow the rules of a government isolation facility that houses people who have COVID-19.

On Nov. 16, Ryan Anthony Taijeron, 23, was at Bayview Hotel which houses people who must isolate because they have tested for COVID-19. He was seen walking with an unknown woman, later identified as his girlfriend, 22-year-old Brittany Flores, outside of his room. He told a Customs officer he had been locked out. 

The officer confirmed Taijeron was the only person assigned to his room. Two staff nurses checked the room. Taijeron denied the presence of a woman. However, one of the nurses saw a woman’s slippers inside the room and informed the Guam Police Department officer at the facility, court documents state.

A police officer went to the room and told Flores to stop hiding.

There were more than 80 individuals with COVID-19 at the facility, according to court documents. Taijeron confirmed that upon checking into the facility, he was read the rules and is aware no visitors are allowed at the isolation facility.

