A 76-year-old man was charged with "abuse of an incompetent" after a woman in the early stages of dementia was found with bruises on her arm.

On Monday, a woman filed a complaint against Renato Palugod alleging he assaulted her mother, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The woman told police her mother, who "currently suffers from chronic kidney failure, hypertension and is in the early stages of dementia," and "goes to dialysis three times a week and utilizes a wheelchair as she cannot walk more than two feet," started complaining of pain when the woman was giving her mother a massage Dec. 18.

Upon checking the victim's upper arm, the woman saw bruising and two puncture marks on her mother's arm and bruising to her shin. When the woman asked her mother what happened, the mother didn't answer at first, but later said Palugod hit her with a back scratcher, the complaint stated.

The victim then explained to her daughter that she removed a bandage and it began to bleed. She said she then called Palugod to let him know. Palugod, a man known to the reporting witness and the victim, is the victim's sole caretaker, according to the complaint.

Palugod responded by yelling and asking her why she removed the bandage, saying, "You always give me a hard time." As the victim was sitting on her bed, Palugod hit her several times with the wooden backscratcher and once on the leg, the complaint alleged.

The victim told Palugod to stop because it was hurting her and he allegedly yelled out "God help me!"

After officers conducted an injury check of the woman and saw the bruises and puncture wounds, they spoke with Palugod, who allegedly said, "I didn't mean to hit her, I was confused."

He further explained that after being called to assist with her bandage, Palugod saw the woman's bed was drenched in her blood and he then applied pressure to stop the bleeding, but it wouldn't stop.

Palugod allegedly said that, out of frustration, "he started hitting himself with the wooden scratcher to focus, but didn't realize he was hitting the victim" and added that he didn't know how many times he hit her.

Palugod was charged with family violence and abuse of an incompetent as misdemeanors.