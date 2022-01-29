A man accused of attacking a woman and child known to him was arrested and now faces felony charges.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred in Dededo on Sept. 24 of last year. The victim told police she got into an argument with Daniel Davis, 32, when he pulled her hair, slapped her face and dragged her by the hair to the bedroom.

A 10-year-old child tried to stop Davis before he hit the child in the face, documents state.

A second alleged incident occurred Nov. 16 when police responded to a report of an assault and a child came running out yelling that Davis had beat her mother.

The victim told police that Davis woke up and began yelling at the children for being loud, documents state.

He allegedly got angry and punched the woman in the face multiple times causing her to black out.

She later woke up and screamed for help, documents state.

Davis then allegedly smothered the woman with a pillow and only stopped after one of the children called police.

Officers located Davis on Thursday and made the arrest.

He was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor, and child abuse as a misdemeanor.