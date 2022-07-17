A man was arrested after being accused of attacking a couple known to him.

Ryan Jacob Concepcion, 27, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault to include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and two counts of family violence.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred in April when Concepcion threw a machete at a man during an argument.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He allegedly fled before police arrived, and the man had to be rushed to the hospital. The machete sliced through the man's left heel, exposing the bone, documents state.

Police were called back to the Dededo residence on Friday after Concepcion allegedly attacked a woman.

Concepcion allegedly demanded money from the woman before he slapped her and pushed her, then threw the woman’s cane at her head.

The woman told police she was too weak from dialysis to defend herself, documents state.

She allegedly admitted to officers that Concepcion threatened to kill her multiple times in the past, but she never reported it.

Officers spotted Concepcion hiding behind a tree in the jungle area.

He allegedly told police he was angry at the woman because she did not give him enough money, adding that he did not remember attacking her.

Officers claimed Concepcion admitted that he used methamphetamine for the past 10 years and “gets very angry” when he does not get the drug.

He also told officers that he “was trying to be a better person, but (the victims) never support him,” and blamed them, adding that he cannot quit drugs because they give him money.

Concepcion is currently on pretrial release for two 2019 misdemeanor cases where the court ordered him not to commit family violence acts against the woman, documents state.