Man allegedly attacked woman in a wheelchair

A man was arrested after being accused of attacking a woman known to him and attempting to push her toward the road in Tumon while she was in her wheelchair.

Joey Ray Blas Castro, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the suspect got into an argument with the victim on Saturday near the Holiday Resort in Tumon when he punched her in the face.

The suspect allegedly told police that the victim swung at him first but that his punch landed.

"See baby, see what you made me do," the suspect allegedly said to the victim before he apologized and the pair had sex, documents state.

On Sunday, a private security officer called police after seeing the victim in a wheelchair at Matapang Beach with blood stains on her jacket.

The suspect was seen yelling at the victim before witnesses saw the suspect try to push her wheelchair toward the road, documents state.