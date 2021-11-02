Police arrested a man accused of attacking his co-worker at their barracks.

Arnel Zamora Patentes, 41, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon of the commission of a felony, and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam, the victim told police Patente was asking him about chair, of which the victim said he knew nothing about. Patente got upset and punched the victim.

The victim alleged that Patentes then took a Leatherman multi-tool out of its pouch and hit the victim on the forehead. The victim suffered a small laceration, which police noted, according to court documents. Patentes also allegedly opened the blade and threatened the victim with it.

The suspect told police he gestured that he threatened to cut the victim’s throat, documents state.