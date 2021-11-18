A man was arrested after being accused of attacking an elderly couple known to him in Mongmong on Tuesday night.

Devinski Pretrick Tunggadewa, 23, was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a witness told police the victims, ages 73 and 86, said the suspect assaulted them and that they needed medical help.

One victim was seen picking another victim up off the ground, documents state.

Both were treated for injuries to their faces.

When officers approached the suspect, the suspect got upset before he allegedly punched an officer in the face.

The suspect tried to run away, before police took him to the ground and placed him under arrest, documents state.