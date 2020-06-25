A man was placed under arrest after being accused of attacking his neighbor in Yigo.

Johanes John, 26, was charged with three counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony along with three counts of a special allegation of felony on felony release; assault as a misdemeanor; and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim said John approached him while carrying a knife, which he used to crack the victim's rear passenger vehicle window.

John then allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. When the victim woke up, he noticed John attempting to crack his front windshield using the knife, documents state.

A witness told police she saw John attack the victim before walking along the roadway to damage two other cars, documents state.

Authorities noted John was on pretrial release in a separate 2019 case, in which he was charged with three counts of criminal mischief to a vehicle. That incident allegedly happened at the same home where the victim in the latest case resides. The suspect was ordered by the court to have no contact and stay away from the residence, documents state.