A man was arrested after being accused of breaking into a home in Inalahån where he attacked a woman known to him and snatched her baby.

Akidro Setik, 25, was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, burglary as a second-degree felony, both with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with family violence, violation of a court order, criminal trespass and assault as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the suspect was not allowed in the victim’s residence when he broke in through a window, punched the woman in the stomach while she was holding the baby, then took the baby and fled.

Officers located the suspect with the child in the parking lot of the suspect’s apartment in Tamuning, documents state.

Setik was on pretrial release for a 2020 robbery case, and a 2019 aggravated assault and family violence case.