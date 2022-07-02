A man was arrested after being accused of attacking a woman and a toddler known to him.

Richard Junior Leon Guerrero Santos, 36, was charged with family violence and two counts of child abuse as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Santos got into an argument with the woman, then kicked her lower back, causing her to fall to the ground. He then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her onto a futon and yelled for her to leave the apartment.

The woman left with four children, court documents state.

The woman reportedly told Guam Police Department officers Santos threw her 19-month-old daughter three days prior during a separate argument.

A 10-year-old girl allegedly told police Santos grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her to the ground. The girl also alleged that Santos pulled the girl's hair in the past when her parent was not home and would threaten to punch her mouth.

Santos told authorities he told the woman to leave because the apartment was under his name with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, but she refused, documents state.

He allegedly told police the woman pushed him from behind, causing him to hit his face on the screen door. Santos denied threatening the 10-year-old girl.