A man who was accused of opening a packaged item inside Kmart before ignoring store security was subsequently arrested after he allegedly tried to attack a responding Guam police officer on Sunday.

Tony Boaz, 45, was charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was spotted with his hands inside his pocket walking around the electronics department.

The suspect allegedly opened a DVD's plastic wrap and attempted to play it in the store when a Kmart loss prevention officer told him that he could not touch the display.

The suspect repeatedly ignored store employees’ requests for him to leave before telling them, “No, what are you going to do about it?” according to the prosecution in court documents.

Officers arrived to find the suspect in front of the television display and asked to see his hands, documents state.

That’s when the suspect allegedly told police, “What’s up?” and “What are you going to do?”

As one officer took the suspect to the ground, the suspect allegedly resisted and attempted to punch the officer in the face, the complaint states.

Police used a taser on the suspect before taking him into custody, documents state.

In May 2018, Boaz, also known as Anthony Boaz, Tony Bouas, Boaza Tony, and Anthony Poac was arrested after he allegedly threw rocks at vehicles passing by Route 8 in Maite.