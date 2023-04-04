Johnson Naich, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, and allegedly burglarizing a home after the homeowner spotted the suspected vehicle and followed it down Swamp Road.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam, officers with the Guam Police Department arrested Johnson Naich after investigating a theft complaint March 31 in Dededo.

The homeowner told police that, the day before, he had discovered a number of items were missing from his property when he returned home after a few hours away. The missing items included four chickens and a backpack blower, with a total value of approximately $1,400.

The property’s surveillance camera recorded several individuals “loading a distinctive gray Toyota Highlander with items from his property,” the complaint stated.

The afternoon after the report was made, “the victim called police to report seeing the same … Toyota Highlander at a Shell gas station.” The victim and police followed the vehicle down Swamp Road, where police confronted the driver.

The man, later identified as Naich, “falsely identified himself as Jake Reic,” according to the complaint, which noted that a plastic bag with suspected meth was found in the vehicle. The vehicle's passenger, Myleen Aizawa, was allegedly sitting on top of the drugs.

Police said Naich initially denied involvement in the burglary but, when confronted with images taken from the surveillance footage, he recanted and told police he agreed to help the others in the video steal the items in exchange for drugs to sell.

The contraband found earlier under Aizawa appeared to have been the drugs given to Naich, according to police.

Naich was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, burglary as a second-degree felony, and theft and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The complaint added that Naich has been arrested multiple times and has multiple convictions.

He was detained with cash bail set at $25,000.

Aizawa was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. She was released on personal recognizance.