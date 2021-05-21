A man was placed under arrest after police caught him with methamphetamine Wednesday night next to the Guam Police Department Tumon Precinct Command.

David Jesus Quichocho, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft of service as a petty misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers were driving out of the precinct parking lot when a Toyota RAV4 pulled up in front of them. The driver waved down officers and told them his passenger called him for a transportation service from Yona. The driver drove him to various locations.

The driver told police the passenger, who was also identified as the suspect, refused to pay him $40 for service, adding that the suspect struck his car seat and threatened to kill him and punch him, documents state.

Officers were eventually able to get the suspect out of the car and brought him to the ground, documents state. Police found a glass pipe on the suspect, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told officers, “Sir, I didn’t do nothing wrong, but I tried to run because of that glass in my pocket. I last smoked three days ago.”

Officers also found a glass pipe and plastic straws with meth inside a black pouch that was left on the passenger's side of the vehicle, documents state.