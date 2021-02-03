A man was placed under arrest on illegal drug possession charges after police officers noticed a defective plate light on his red café bike.

Vincent Paul Cruz Topasna, 46, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Topasna told police he left his driver's license and documents for the bike at home.

Officers noted that the license plate on the bike was registered to a 1998 Honda Accord, and that's when Topasna allegedly told authorities that he had been building the bike for years.

He originally told police that he had purchased it in December, documents state.

'Go ahead and check'

Topasna allegedly gave officers consent to search him, stating, "Go ahead and check, officer. I have nothing to hide."

Police found small clear plastic bags, a glass pipe with frosty residue and other plastic straws suspected to be methamphetamine, documents state.

Officers conducted a field test and the substance tested positive for amphetamine, documents state.