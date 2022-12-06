A man accused of damaging a car with a machete allegedly did so to “take his frustrations out.”

T-Jay Joel Faisup was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and disorderly conduct as a violation in connection to two incidents from last week.

The first incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a criminal mischief of a vehicle complaint at a residence in Dededo. Officers met with a man who said when he went to work that morning he noticed a yellow car was undamaged but when he returned he saw damage to the rear window of the vehicle, according to charging documents.

Officers then saw three holes in the rear windshield.

The next day, at about 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a man yelling and swinging a machete on the same street. When they arrived, they saw Faisup shouting, documents state.

When Faisup saw the officers, he stopped shouting and placed the machete on the ground. Officers then asked if he was OK, and Faisup responded that “he had been drinking beer all night and all morning” and not to piss him off.

Faisup was subsequently asked to calm down, which he did before telling officers he was mad at his girlfriend and wanted to take his anger out on someone. He also allegedly admitted he “was calling people out to fight and that he wanted to 'f--- someone up,'” and a witness said he saw Faisup doing those things, the magistrate's complaint stated.

Faisup was asked about the damaged car and he allegedly admitted to striking the rear windshield with his machete and did so “to take his frustrations out,” the complaint stated.

According to Post files, Faisup was similarly charged in 2018 and accused of damaging vehicles with a two-by-four piece of wood and was seen drinking, yelling and asking people to fight.