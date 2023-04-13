A man was accused of strangling a woman known to him and breaking a glass window and a water pipe at her residence.

Jesse Roger Guerrero Padrones, 38, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with strangulation, family violence, criminal mischief and violation of a court order.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed Wednesday, Padrones was first accused on Nov. 26, 2022, of assaulting a woman known to him at a Hågat residence.

The woman told officers with the Guam Police Department that she and Padrones were arguing when he "grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground," the complaint stated.

"He held her down and used his right forearm to apply pressure to the front of her neck," the complaint alleged, adding Padrones released his grip when his cousin intervened.

Police at the time noted abrasions and bruising on the woman, who also complained of soreness. She told officers it wasn't the first time Padrones had assaulted her.

On Feb. 4, police again responded to the residence, where the woman reported Padrones had been knocking on her window. After the knocking stopped, 20 minutes later, the woman saw Padrones running from the residence and "her kitchen glass window was damaged and her water pipe was broken," according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Padrones allegedly admitted to arguing with and assaulting the woman in November and to being at the accuser's residence in February.

According to the complaint, Padrones is on pretrial release in a 2022 felony case, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 19, 2022. Padrones was ordered by a judge to stay away and have no contact with the woman, who is the same person in his 2022 case.

The Office of the Attorney General, in its criminal history background report on Padrones, stated his 2022 case was related to charges of criminal mischief and family violence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Padrones was committed by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to the Department of Corrections facility on $10,000 cash bail.