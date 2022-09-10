Man allegedly 'ditched' gun in Yigo double homicide

A man was charged with destroying evidence in a Yigo double homicide investigation.

Toshie Salvadore, 22, was charged with destroying evidence as a misdemeanor in relation to a double homicide investigation that launched in July after two men were found dead at a ranch area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo.

According to charging documents, Guam Police Department officers were told by a witness that Salvadore, who was previously a suspect in the investigation, was present the day of the shooting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The witness further reported Salvadore said he saw the men shoot each other and tried to take one of the men to the hospital, but the man collapsed and told Salvadore to just go, according to court documents.

The witness then said Salvadore told him he took a firearm and a truck belonging to one of the men and fled before ditching the truck and the gun.

Salvadore was interviewed Aug. 25 and, at the time, said he was with one of the men the day of the shooting.

He later allegedly admitted he drove away with the truck and abandoned it, but could not remember if he took the gun and left it in the truck because it "happened too fast," according to the magistrate's complaint.

Investigation

Police on July 22 launched an investigation into the shooting after two men were found with gunshot wounds in the ranch area, Post files state.

Subsequent autopsies identified the men as Dongyi Wang and Ba-Hung Dung Nguyen and determined Wang died from multiple gunshot wounds and Nguyen died from a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Earlier this week, Savella reported that after the "lengthy investigation," Wang and Nguyen were found to have been in an altercation before the shooting, and "that both victims were able to arm themselves and shot each other."

Interviews with Salvadore and his father, Donicio Angui, proved to be crucial to the investigation, which remains open despite there being no additional suspects, Savella said.