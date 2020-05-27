A 37-year-old Barrigada resident has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct, both as misdemeanors, after he fired a shot while his rifle was pointed on the ground, court documents state.

Attorney General Sean Brown stated in an affidavit with the Superior Court of Guam magistrate's complaint that Jason Roland Sablan fired the shot during a disturbance in Barrigada on Tuesday.

Police officers were called to Cepeda Way in Barrigada, where they met with a resident who told police there had been a fight involving neighbors down the road.

The witness told police that as he walked into the roadway, he saw five or six people and that the defendant fired one shot as he approached the individuals.

Police then interviewed Sablan, who admitted he had fired a shot toward the ground, court documents state.

The incident occurred within 50 yards of several residences, the document states.