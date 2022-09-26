Derrick Lee Castro Guzman was charged with forcing a child to eat marijuana gummies, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

On Tuesday night a police officer responded to a disturbance in Chalan Pago to find a 13-year-old boy who appeared to be pale and weak lying in a bathtub, the complaint stated.

The boy told officers his body was numb and the boy eventually was taken to the hospital.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The reporting person told the officer Guzman is a drug addict and forced the boy to take "edible marijuana gummies," which was later corroborated by the boy, according to the complaint.

Guzman was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.