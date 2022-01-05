Man allegedly groped hotel staff

A man was arrested after being accused of groping three employees at a hotel in Tumon on New Year’s Day.

Tenorio Tatasy Eram, 46, also known as Ten, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and three counts of harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was a guest and former employee who was seen leaving the kitchen area of a restaurant when one victim was heard yelling, “you know that’s sexual harassment.”

A second victim alleged the suspect touched her chest with an empty bottle and with his hands before he touched a third victim’s buttocks.

The suspect laughed after the third victim told him he couldn’t touch her, documents state.