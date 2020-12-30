A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly used a metal bar to attack a woman known to him.

Steve Aldrich Jr., 32, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony. The charge includes a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and unlawful restraint, as well as criminal trespass as a violation.

According to court documents, Aldrich showed up to the woman's home in Harmon to drop off her car when the pair got into an argument.

Aldrich then picked up a toy car and threw it at the woman's head, court documents state.

She repeatedly told Aldrich to leave, and that's when he allegedly struck her head with a metal bar.

The woman barricaded herself and her children inside a bedroom before they called police for help, documents state.

Police officers found Aldrich hiding underneath the stairs, and he allegedly refused to obey commands to get on the ground.

Aldrich also repeatedly refused to comply with officers as he was being placed in handcuffs, documents state.

He allegedly admitted to police that he hit the woman with the metal bar.

Aldrich was on pretrial release for a separate case that charged him in November with illegal drugs and weapons possession, Post files state.