A 45-year-old man who had just spent four days in prison was arrested when two women filed reports with police alleging that he hit them - multiple times and on separate incidents with a water jug and a flashlight.

On Jan. 31, the Guam Police Department received a call of a reported assault in Barrigada and met with a woman whom police noted had a black eye.

"Peter beat me up bad on Tuesday morning, sir," she allegedly told police and agreed to file a report at the Hagåtña precinct.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, the woman said Peter John Taitano Rios Jr., had been arrested on Jan. 24 and released on Jan. 27. On the following morning, they got into an argument and Rios allegedly punched the her right eye, nearly causing her to lose consciousness.

Rios then allegedly struck the area around the woman's left eye with a small water jug, documents state. The woman allegedly told police she couldn't see for about two days. He allegedly took her to a local motel to hide her bruises from others.

Flashlight

Also on the morning of Jan. 31, a second victim, also a woman known to Rios, filed a complaint at the Hagåtña precinct, alleging that Rios hit her.

According to court documents, the second victim told Rios his girlfriend had to leave the residence, and walked away.

Rios then rushed the through the door of the laundry room and yelled at her while holding a large black flashlight, court documents state.

Rios allegedly struck her four to five times; she tried to block the strikes with her left arm. Rios then allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, court documents state. He allegedly also attempted to keep her from calling for help on the phone. The second victim went to the clinic and was told her arm had a fracture.

Rios is charged with two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony and interference with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony.