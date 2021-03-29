A man faces family violence charges after allegedly hitting a woman who is eight months pregnant with a chair.

At about 8:25 p.m. on March 24 the officers responded to a family violence complaint at Micronesian Miracle Church on East Roy T. Damian Street.

Officers found the woman crying uncontrollably. She seemed to be favoring the left side of her face and body, according to a magistrates report filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

She allegedly told officers that Chriswel Edwin Ludwig assaulted her.

Ludwig, 26, faces charges of family violence as a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor charges of assault, assault of an unborn child, and unlawful restraint.

The woman said at about 4 p.m. she called the defendant. She wanted to go to the doctor because she felt paints around her stomach area. She is eight months into her pregnancy, court documents state.

She said the defendant was scheduled to get off work around then.

However, it was about 8 p.m. when the defendant drove up to the house, screeching to a stop. He entered the residence holding a can of beer, which he threw at the wall.

The defendant also spilled a five gallon can of blue paint on the floor of the residence, court documents state. She feared for her safety, documents state. The defendant allegedly took a metal frame chair and began striking the back of her head.

She grabbed her youngest son and ran out of the residence. The defendant allegedly caught her and dragged her by her hair on the ground, even as she held her son, court documents state.

Court documents state the defendant also punched her face and body. She was eventually able to get away and call the police.

The officers noted the following injuries to the Victim: swelling to the left side of her face; a dark bruise under her left eye; redness to her arms and legs; swelling at the top of her head; small cuts to her legs. The cuts had drips of blood. She was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. The chair was seized as evidence,