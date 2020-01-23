Man allegedly kicked woman, threatened to slice her

A 48-year-old man allegedly kicked a woman’s head and threatened to kill her adding: I’m gonna slice you.”

The woman said though she was dazed from the kick, she heard him make the threat. During her interview with police, she said this isn’t the first the defendant, identified as Darrell Nathan in the magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam, has hurt her.

A child who witnessed the altercation alleged that Nathan kicked the woman with his right foot, documents state. The child left the room. The child allegedly shared concerns with the police that Nathan would seriously harm someone.

Police arrested Nathan on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He was in court on Thursday where he was charged with family violence and terrorizing as third-degree felonies, and assault and child abuse as misdemeanors.