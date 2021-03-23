A man was placed under arrest after being accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to smoke methamphetamine before inappropriately touching her.

Justin Roy Jacosalem Santos, 40, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect picked up the victim from a Dededo residence after telling the teen that he needed her to accompany him to a medical appointment.

The suspect, instead, took the victim to a motel in Tamuning, documents state.

The suspect had the teen follow him into a motel room where he had a marijuana joint to smoke before telling her that he had a “wet dream” about her, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly gave the victim meth to smoke.

As the victim lied down on the bed, the suspect told her “here, let me show you a trick” when he allegedly touched the teen’s legs.

The teen felt uncomfortable and told the suspect to stop, documents state.

The suspect dropped the victim back to her residence where she told authorities that she was unable to sleep and was constantly scratching her skin, documents state.

The victim’s relatives told police that she looked high the next morning, documents state.

Officers reviewed video surveillance that showed the suspect allegedly taking the victim into the motel room.