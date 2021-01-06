A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl accused him of allegedly repeatedly raping her over the past three years.

Mairon Aiken, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police that in 2017 she awoke to the suspect on top of her. The suspect was allegedly sexually assaulting her when she woke up, according to the prosecution in documents filed in the Superior Court.

She allegedly told officers that the suspect raped her four or five more times until she reached the eighth grade, with the last incident possibly happening in 2019 when the victim was still in middle school.

The girl reported the allegations to police in August of last year after the suspect sat down next to her and started to touch her upper right thigh, documents state.