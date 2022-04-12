A man was arrested after being accused of raping a woman known to him multiple times last year.

Narsisius Maysho, 44, was charged with two counts each of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the victim reported to police in October 2021 that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect multiple times.

The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 20 and Oct. 8 of last year.

The victim allegedly told police the suspect gave her a dollar and got ready for work after one incident, adding that the suspect raped her three to four times over a two-week period.

The victim told authorities that she did not fight back because she was scared of the suspect, documents state.

Documents do not state why it took prosecutors nearly six months to file charges against the alleged suspect.

Maysho remains held in prison on $10,000 cash bail.