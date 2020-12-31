A man was arrested after being accused of raping a young girl multiple times and sexually molesting a second girl.

Jimmy Perez Manibusan, 55, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim, now 15, told police she was 12 when she awoke to the victim raping her.

The child struggled to get the suspect off of her, and the suspect only stopped after they heard someone enter the residence, documents state.

The girl allegedly told police she was sexually assaulted by the suspect repeatedly in the past.

She told authorities that when she was in the sixth grade, she awoke to the suspect forcing her to touch him, documents state.

The victim tried to leave, but the suspect told her to go back to sleep.

A second victim, now 13, told police that the suspect sexually assaulted her back in August of this year, documents state.

The girl told police that the suspect had her follow him to a room at a Toto place of business, and told her to sit on the couch.

The suspect then stood in front of the child and told her “he is her friend” before the suspect allegedly pulled down the victim’s shirt.

The suspect then allegedly made the girl “pinky promise” not to tell anyone.