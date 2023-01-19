A man was arrested after being accused of threatening to “chop up” a woman who is nine months pregnant.

On Sunday afternoon, Guam Police Department officers at the Dededo Precinct met with a woman who said she had been assaulted by K.N. Niosy, a magistrate's complaint stated.

On Jan. 12, the woman and Niosy got into an argument during which Niosy, 28, grabbed the woman by the hair and “pulled her side to side, which resulted in her falling and hurting her stomach,” according to the complaint.

Niosy then began looking for his machete and threatened to “chop her up” and, because she was afraid, the woman did whatever he wanted, the complaint further stated.

On Sunday, Niosy got into another argument with the woman in a car when he punched her at least twice on the arm and “grabbed her face and squeezed it so hard that it caused her lips to swell,” according to the complaint.

The woman was reported to be nine months pregnant and she also told police that Niosy “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her in the past.”

Niosy was charged with three counts of family violence as misdemeanors and two counts of assault of an unborn child as misdemeanors.

He has seven convictions between 2014 and 2021 for family violence, criminal mischief, harassment, assault and violating a court order, according to the Office of the Attorney General.