A man accused of scamming a woman out of several hundred dollars for job he never performed was arrested and caught with drugs.

Anthony Inek, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft by deception and unauthorized use of a vehicle as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, a woman told police she was in the parking lot of a Tamuning clinic on Saturday when she mentioned to Inek that the air conditioner in her Mitsubishi Pajero needed to be fixed.

Inek allegedly told her he could get the part and have it fixed for $300. He never returned with the vehicle and no one was answering the phone number her gave her to contact him. Police spotted him at the Hafa Adai Exchange Wednesday and caught him with a glass pipe and three bags with methamphetamine, documents state.

Inek allegedly said the woman let him borrow the Mitsubishi Pajero, but that he gave it to a friend he owed money to for the drug, ice.

He also told authorities he could get the vehicle back with a phone call, documents state.