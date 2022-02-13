A 58-year-old man was arrested by police on Friday accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Jacob Ngirangeang, also known as, Jacob Ngirangeang Nakamura, allegedly threatened the 11-year-old girl by telling her to go to his room “or else I’m gonna hurt grandma,” court documents state.

The victim told police she woke up around 5 a.m. on Friday and went to the restroom. As she passed Nakamura’s bedroom, she saw him looking at her. He allegedly went into the kitchen and told the girl to go to his room. He allegedly sexually assaulted her when a witness came into the room.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police officers arrived at the home and found Nakamura inside the bathroom holding a backpack with some contents that that spilled on the floor. Officers found a small plastic bag that contained crystal methamphetamine.

When interviewed by police, Nakamura allegedly admitted that he touched the girl's body and claimed he was trying to massage her, court documents state. He also admitted that he flushed a pipe in the toilet and that the methamphetamine police found in the bathroom was his.

Nakamura was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and destruction of evidence.