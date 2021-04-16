A man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman known to him as his girlfriend sat beside him.

The incident occurred in November 2020 at a mutual friend's home in Sinajana, but it wasn't reported until April 1, court documents filed by the prosecution allege.

The victim told police Thomas Joseph San Nicolas Quitano touched her.

A magistrate's complaint said the victim was surprised by the defendant's actions. She told police they were close friends and that Quitano was like a brother.

According to the complaint, the victim, Quitano and his girlfriend were seated on the couch, falling asleep. Quitano sat between the victim and his girlfriend.

The victim told police Quitano placed a pillow on her lap, covering her genital area. She thought he was just being nice because they were friends. She didn't expect what came next.

Court documents state the defendant then slid his hand under the pillow and put his hand on top of the victim's primary genital area, over her clothes.

Quitano's actions caused the victim to become scared, and she froze, according to court documents.

The complaint said the victim was able to move away from the defendant.

Quintano has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.