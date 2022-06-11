A man accused of shooting cars in Dededo with a BB gun last month has been arrested.

Nicolas John Pablo Babauta, 36, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police responded to Acho Latte Street on May 22, where a man reported that someone had shot at his two vehicles, noting multiple dents on a Lexus RX350L and a Toyota Tundra.

The man alleged the shooter returned June 3 and shot at his cars while inside another vehicle.

The incident was caught on video surveillance, documents state.

Authorities tracked down the suspect’s car Thursday.

Babauta initially denied the shooting, but recanted after police told him that they had surveillance footage, documents state.