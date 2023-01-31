A man allegedly used a BB gun to shoot another man in the stomach, court documents allege.

Jesse Edwin San Miguel Santos, 60, was charged with aggravated assault after police responded to a complaint in Dededo on Sunday.

According to the magistrate's complaint, a man reported Santos “had shot him in the stomach with a BB gun.”

The victim recalled hearing a loud noise outside of his residence and he went to find where it was coming from. He said he saw Santos and asked him what he was doing.

“The defendant told him that the homeowner had told him that he was allowed at the residence,” the complaint states. The man told him to stop the banging, which made Santos upset, according to court documents.

The victim then went back inside his house to tell his cousin that Santos was getting mad, and he could hear Santos yelling. When he went outside to check, Santos “was in their garage holding what appeared to be a handgun,” documents state.

While in the garage, Santos allegedly pointed the BB gun toward the victim and his cousin, and started firing, with one pellet striking the victim, according to court documents.

The victim believed Santos discharged the BB gun six to seven times, according to the complaint, before the victim called the police.

Officers saw an abrasion and some swelling on the victim's abdominal area, and the victim described feeling a burning sensation.

Santos allegedly admitted to pointing the BB gun in the direction of the two men and shooting it.

The complaint also states Santos directed the officers to the location of the BB gun.

The Office of the Attorney General estimated Santos, if convicted, faces a total of six years in prison for aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.