A man was placed under arrest after being accused of attacking a woman known to him before allegedly pushing her out of a moving car. He also allegedly escaped police custody while being treated for stomach pain at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Taichy Repaky, 29, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, and felony escape as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of an injured woman in the Apra Heights area on Feb. 26.

The woman said she and Repaky were arguing in the car when he pulled her hair, reached over to open the passenger side door and pushed her out as he drove off.

A witness stopped to help the woman and called police, documents state.

The witness told police that he saw the driver turn around and slowly pass them, documents state.

On Saturday, authorities picked up Repaky at a residence in Agat.

He told police he was driving with the victim and told her he was ending their relationship, documents state.

Repaky allegedly said the woman opened the door and jumped out on her own after he attempted to stop her.

He denied pushing her and told police he didn't go back to check on her because he was afraid of being arrested, documents state.

Escape attempt

While in custody, Repaky complained of stomach pains and was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

He asked to use the restroom then fled the hospital room with handcuffs still attached to him, documents state.

An officer caught up with Repaky outside the back side of the hospital, but he managed to break free and shove the officer to the ground before he scaled a fence and ran away, document sate.

He was later captured by responding officers.