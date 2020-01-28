James Niosy, 28, is charged with burglary and theft of property for allegedly stealing items from a mailman’s work vehicle and then stealing the man’s personal car, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Saturday, officers were informed by a mailman that he had parked his postal vehicle at 177 Mall Street in Tamuning to deliver a package.

When he returned to the car, he saw the door was unlocked and his personal bag and car keys were missing.

Shortly after, the postman’s 2019 Mistubishi Outlander Sport was stolen from the Barrigada Post Office parking lot.

The same evening, the Outlander was spotted in the parking lot of Pacific Towers Condominium in Tamuning.

Niosy was seen getting into the car and was stopped in the parking lot of the Ypao 76 Circle K gas station.

He is charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, and theft of property as a second-degree felony.